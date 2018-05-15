SAJBD: SA's double standards on Israel are outrageous

South Africa has taken a strong stance against the killing of 59 Palestinian protesters by the Israeli army by withdrawing its ambassador from Israel.

JERUSALEM/JOHANNESBURG - The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) and South African Zionist Federation have criticised government’s decision to pull Ambassador Sisa Ngombane out of Israel.

South Africa has taken a strong stance against the killing of 59 Palestinian protesters by the Israeli army by withdrawing its ambassador from Israel. Seven children under the age of 18 are among the dead following Monday’s attack.

They were part of the demonstrations against the American embassy's inauguration in Jerusalem.

But the SAJBD and SA Zionist Federation say Israel is a sovereign state that has the right to defend its borders and citizens.

They say the decision has led to anti-Semitic comments on social media against the Jewish community.

The SAJBD’s Zev Krengel says: “We’re extremely upset and disappointed. The double standards are just outrageous.

South Africa has never behaved like this with any other country. The only country they behaved like this with is the Jewish state.”

The Palestinian government has called for immediate international intervention and denounced what its described as a terrible massacre.

US BLAMES HAMAS

The White House on Monday blamed the Palestinian militant group Hamas for deadly violence on Israel’s border.

White House spokesman Raj Shah accused Hamas’ leaders of making a “gruesome and unfortunate propaganda attempt” that led to the clashes in Gaza at the same time the United States was opening its new embassy in Jerusalem, a move that has fuelled Palestinian anger.

Speaking to reporters at a White House briefing, Shah also declined to join with other countries, including France and Britain, in calling for Israel to exercise restraint in its response to the protests.

The White House instead reiterated the Trump administration’s refrain, in response to weeks of violence on the Israel-Gaza border, that Israel had a right to defend itself.

“The responsibility for these tragic deaths rests squarely with Hamas,” Shah said. “Hamas is intentionally and cynically provoking this response.”

The Israeli military said it was responding to violence from the protesters to defend Israel’s border. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s actions were self-defense against the enclave’s ruling Hamas group.

Despite the Gaza violence and Palestinian outrage over the embassy move from Tel Aviv, Shah insisted there was no reason to believe there would be any damage to the Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.

The White House has offered few details on a peace plan that is still being finalized and which has drawn

widespread skepticism even before its unveiling. The Palestinians say they have lost faith in the Trump administration to act as a fair mediator and have boycotted the process since President Donald Trump’s Jerusalem announcement in December.

“I don’t think it hurts the peace plan,” Shah said. “The peace plan will be introduced at the appropriate time.”

In contrast to the scenes in Gaza, Israeli dignitaries and guests attended a ceremony in Jerusalem to open the US Embassy following its relocation from Tel Aviv. The move to Jerusalem upended decades of US policy toward Jerusalem. Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Israel regards all of the city, including the eastern sector it captured in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in a move that is not recognised internationally, as its “eternal and indivisible capital.”

Most countries say the status of Jerusalem - a sacred city to Jews, Muslims and Christians - should be determined in a final peace settlement and that moving their embassies now would prejudge any such deal.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)