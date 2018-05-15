SAHRC calls for full investigation into Tembisa Hospital issues
The commission conducted a site visit at the facility on Tuesday following reports of unbearable conditions.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it has found that while there has been a violation of human rights at the Tembisa Hospital, most of the concerns are out of the hospital’s control.
There have been claims of people waiting for hours before admission along with a lack of beds and understaffing.
There have been claims of people waiting for hours before admission along with a lack of beds and understaffing.
The Human Rights Commission’s Buang Jones says the nature of the issues at the Tembisa Hospital, such as patients sleeping on mattresses on the floor and understaffing, warrant a full investigation.
He says from accounts given by hospital management, many of the concerns cannot be dealt with at hospital level as they are not exclusive to this facility.
“This will require intervention from senior commissioners to engage with the health ministry at the national level.”
Jones says they have requested proof of motivations made by management to the Health Department for assistance with resources.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
