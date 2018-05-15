SA Weather Service: Cold temperatures expected to persist
Parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal are currently experiencing low temperatures that are likely to last until about Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The SA Weather Service says cold temperatures are expected to persist in the eastern parts of the country over the next 24 hours.
Forecaster Bransby Bulo said: “For 15 and 16 May we’re looking at a maximum of 16 and 18 degrees for most parts in the east.”
Meanwhile, the Salvation Army has appealed to the public to assist in helping the homeless as the country goes into the winter season.
The organisation’s Carin Holmes says it expects an increase in the number of people looking for help.
“We urge the public to drop their spare blanket that they’re no longer using at their nearest Salvation Army offices.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
