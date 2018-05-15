SA unemployment rate stable at 26.7%
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's unemployment rate was unchanged at 26.7% of the labour force in the first quarter of 2018 compared with the last quarter of 2017, the statistics office said on Tuesday.
In its quarterly labour force survey which polls households, Statistics South Africa said there were 6.0 million people without jobs in the three months to the end of March, compared with 5.9 million people in the final three months of last year.
The expanded definition of unemployment, which includes people who have stopped looking for work, rose to 36.7% in the first quarter from 36.3% in the previous quarter.
6 million South Africans were #unemployed in Q1:2018. The #unemployment rate remained unchanged compared to Q4:2017 at 26,7% #StatsSA https://t.co/PiDDsJlNVo pic.twitter.com/W4EtAgHcIr— Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 15, 2018
Only two provinces (Gauteng & KwaZulu-Natal) showed decreases in their #unemployment rate between Q4:2017 & Q1:2018. The Eastern Cape recorded the highest unemployment rate in SA #StatsSA https://t.co/PiDDsJlNVo pic.twitter.com/6kjhAevjSi— Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 15, 2018
