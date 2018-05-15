Russia says it's possible to discuss Iran deal's future without US: reports

This as European Union leaders prepare to meet on Wednesday to discuss plans to protect European companies doing business with Iran from US sanctions.

MOSCOW - Russian Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday it was possible to discuss the future of the Iran nuclear deal without the participation of the United States, the RIA news agency reported.

Ryabkov also said it would be impossible to preserve the deal without Tehran making concessions, the Interfax news agency reported. He also said that the US decision on Iran was “rash” amid nuclear talks regarding the Korean peninsula.

Meanwhile, European Union leaders will discuss on Wednesday shielding European companies doing business with Iran from US sanctions, a senior official said as the bloc is in damage control mode following Washington’s withdrawal from a nuclear deal with Tehran.

The senior EU official said the heads of bloc’s executive European Commission and the foreign service, Jean-Claude Juncker and Federica Mogherini, will brief all 28 EU leaders on options available when they meet over dinner in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, on Wednesday evening.