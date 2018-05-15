Russia says it's possible to discuss Iran deal's future without US: reports
This as European Union leaders prepare to meet on Wednesday to discuss plans to protect European companies doing business with Iran from US sanctions.
MOSCOW - Russian Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday it was possible to discuss the future of the Iran nuclear deal without the participation of the United States, the RIA news agency reported.
Ryabkov also said it would be impossible to preserve the deal without Tehran making concessions, the Interfax news agency reported. He also said that the US decision on Iran was “rash” amid nuclear talks regarding the Korean peninsula.
Meanwhile, European Union leaders will discuss on Wednesday shielding European companies doing business with Iran from US sanctions, a senior official said as the bloc is in damage control mode following Washington’s withdrawal from a nuclear deal with Tehran.
The senior EU official said the heads of bloc’s executive European Commission and the foreign service, Jean-Claude Juncker and Federica Mogherini, will brief all 28 EU leaders on options available when they meet over dinner in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, on Wednesday evening.
Popular in World
-
Pro-Palestine demonstrators take to CT streets after Gaza killings
-
Here's why no one knows when the Hawaiian lava will stop flowing
-
SA withdraws Israel ambassador after Gaza deadly attack
-
Sisulu: Israel's use of lethal force in Gaza unacceptable
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to an African dictator
-
SAJBD: SA's double standards on Israel are outrageous
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.