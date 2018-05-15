Rob Rose to unpack Steinhoff scandal in new book

The 'Financial Mail' editor has already interviewed key players in Germany, the Netherlands and South Africa ahead of the publishing of 'Steinheist: Inside SA's Biggest Corporate Fraud'.

JOHANNESBURG - How did former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste construct the scheme that saw the company plunged into a scandal? Who was in on it? Was Steinhoff's high-powered board deceived or party to the play?

These are some of the question relating to the Steinhoff accounting scandal, which was exposed in December 2017, in a book titled Steinheist: Inside SA's Biggest Corporate Fraud.

The book will be published by NB Publishers under the Tafelberg imprint, which was also the publisher of Jacques Pauw's bestselling The President's Keepers, and will be authored by Financial Mail editor Rob Rose.

"Steinheist will tell the tale of Steinhoff's spectacular crash, which wiped billions off the net worth of South African tycoons such as Christo Wiese and GT Ferreira, and off the pension funds of millions of ordinary South Africans, shortly before Christmas last year," says NB Publishers.

Rose has already interviewed key players in Germany, the Netherlands and South Africa.

He has been writing about similar financial scandals in South Africa for nearly two decades. After earning a law degree, he took on the corporate governance and finance beat at Business Day before moving to the Financial Mail in 2007, where he exposed the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi scheme.

Later at the Sunday Times, he investigated shady contracts awarded by Fifa as part of the 2010 Soccer World Cup in South Africa and was part of the team that exposed corruption involving former ANC MP Dina Pule, which led to her dismissal as Communications Minister.