Resign or face no-confidence motion, DA tells Makhura
The party is blaming Gauteng Premier David Makhura for the Life Esidimeni tragedy, in which 144 mentally ill patients died at illegal NGOs in 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has given Gauteng Premier David Makhura an ultimatum to either resign before 10am on Tuesday morning or the party will go ahead with its motion of no confidence against him.
The party is blaming Makhura for the Life Esidimeni tragedy, in which 144 mentally ill patients died at illegal NGOs in 2016.
Last year, Makhura defeated a motion of no confidence tabled against him by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) over the same matter.
The DA's John Moodey says that the smaller oppposition parties have vowed to vote with them against Makhura today.
"I believe that if each and every one us in that House votes according to our conscience, then of course it wouldn't be a matter of counting the numbers but counting the people who have the integrity to vote out David Makhura."
The African National Congress (ANC) says it is confident that Makhura will survive the latest motion of no confidence against him.
The party says that the claims against him are unfair.
The ANC's Jolidee Matongo: "We all regret what has happened and are taking lessons from it, preparing ourselves for the future. That should not have happened and should not happen in the future."
