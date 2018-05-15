Ramaphosa: KZN political killings a matter of national concern
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has described political killings in KwaZulu-Natal as a matter of national concern.
The party’s top six leaders met with leaders in the province on Monday to discuss the spate of murders.
Two ANC members were killed this week alone, with the latest being Maqatha Mchunu, who was shot and killed outside his home on Friday.
An Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) councillor was also killed in the same week.
Ramaphosa says that he’s directed security cluster ministers to meet urgently and tackle the killings in this province head on.
“In the Moses Mabhida area alone, 14 people have lost their lives. This is a matter of real national concern.”
He says that law enforcement officers must hold to account those behind the killings.
“We want the police to continue doing their work and find those perpetrating these acts of killing our people.”
The party says that the killings in this province threaten the unity of the organisation.
WATCH: Ramaphosa responds to political killings in KZN
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
