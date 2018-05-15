Protesters block Soweto road with burning tyres

The JMPD says it is not safe for motorists to drive in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The Old Potch Road has been blocked with burning tyres and rocks on Tuesday evening, where residents are protesting.

The JMPD says it is not safe for motorists to drive in the area.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says the protest is believed to be over electricity.

“Motorists should use alternative routes as protesters have placed stones and burning tyres on the roads.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)