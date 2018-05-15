Popo Molefe 'humbled' by appointment as interim Transnet board chair
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced a shakeup at Transnet on Monday, removing all directors with immediate effect.
JOHANNESBURG - Popo Molefe says that he's humbled by his appointment as the interim chairperson of Transnet's board.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced a shakeup at Transnet on Monday, removing all directors with immediate effect.
In a statement, the minister indicated that he's appointed a new interim board in consultation with Cabinet.
Speaking on the Karima Brown Show, Molefe says that he's waiting for formal communication from Gordhan.
"I am humbled by the news that the minister, in consultation with his Cabinet colleagues, have decided to appoint me on the interim board of Transnet. I'm still awaiting the formal communication."
Gordhan has tackled allegations of corruption at the state freight agency in recent weeks.
He announced the resignations of the former Transnet chairperson, as well as two non-executive directors earlier this month.
The chief financial officer and executive director also resigned last month.
LISTEN: Popo Molefe humbled by Transnet appointment
Popular in Local
-
SAJBD: SA's double standards on Israel are outrageous
-
[WATCH] Councillor Xanthea Limberg reacts to De Lille’s SMS comments
-
SA withdraws Israel ambassador after Gaza deadly attack
-
City of Cape Town decreases proposed water tariff hikes
-
First night behind bars for Lamoer & former police officers
-
Barcelona to arrive in SA on Wednesday morning
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.