Popo Molefe 'humbled' by appointment as interim Transnet board chair

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced a shakeup at Transnet on Monday, removing all directors with immediate effect.

FILE: Popo Molefe. Picture: whoswho.co.za
FILE: Popo Molefe. Picture: whoswho.co.za
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Popo Molefe says that he's humbled by his appointment as the interim chairperson of Transnet's board.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced a shakeup at Transnet on Monday, removing all directors with immediate effect.

In a statement, the minister indicated that he's appointed a new interim board in consultation with Cabinet.

Speaking on the Karima Brown Show, Molefe says that he's waiting for formal communication from Gordhan.

"I am humbled by the news that the minister, in consultation with his Cabinet colleagues, have decided to appoint me on the interim board of Transnet. I'm still awaiting the formal communication."

Gordhan has tackled allegations of corruption at the state freight agency in recent weeks.

He announced the resignations of the former Transnet chairperson, as well as two non-executive directors earlier this month.

The chief financial officer and executive director also resigned last month.

LISTEN: Popo Molefe humbled by Transnet appointment

