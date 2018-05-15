Palestinian govt calls for day of national mourning following Gaza deaths
Fifty-nine Palestinian protesters, including seven children under the age of 18, were killed yesterday by the Israeli army, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
JERUSALEM - A day of national mourning has been declared by the Palestinian government to mark Monday's death toll, the single worst day of violence since the last Gaza war in 2014.
Fifty-nine Palestinian protesters, including seven children under the age of 18, were killed yesterday by the Israeli army, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
They were part of the demonstrations against the American embassy's inauguration in Jerusalem.
Amnesty International has accused the Israeli army of “an abhorrent violation of international law & human rights.”
Around half of all injuries were caused by live bullets and the Palestinian Health Ministry claims that Israeli forces directly targeted emergency services and journalists.
But the Israeli military insists it was acting in self-defence. It says it repelled a number of border breaches and was protecting Israeli communities living near Gaza from potential attacks by Palestinians trying to cross into Israel.
The army has repeatedly said it is fired on by molotov cocktails, explosions and live fire.
Meanwhile, the United States has blocked the adoption of a UN Security Council statement that would have called for an independent investigation into the violence.
Popular in World
-
SAJBD: SA's double standards on Israel are outrageous
-
Sichuan Airlines pilot was 'sucked halfway' out of window, captain says
-
SA withdraws Israel ambassador after Gaza deadly attack
-
Israelis, Palestinians brace for more violence after deadly clash
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to an African dictator
-
Israeli forces kill at least 58 in Gaza after US embassy opens in Jerusalem
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.