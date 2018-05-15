'Only 7% of SA's 257 municipalities well functioning'

Delivering his budget in Parliament on Tuesday, Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed that at least 87 municipalities are distressed or dysfunctional, 11 of them under provincial administration.

CAPE TOWN - Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize says an aggressive turnaround of the country’s municipalities is needed so that their spiralling debts and inability to deliver services do not further impact economic development.

Delivering his budget in Parliament on Tuesday, Mkhize revealed that only 7% of the country’s 257 municipalities are well-functioning.

Mkhize says he wants to remove municipal managers that can’t achieve a clean audit.

Mkhize, who inherited the portfolio from Des van Rooyen in February, says while 31% of municipalities are distressed or dysfunctional, another 31% are heading down the same path.

His department has been managing 12 out of the 18 municipalities in the North West since October due to their inability to deliver services.

“We’re concerned about the 27 municipalities that received disclaimers. As part of our turnaround strategy, a strong focus will be paid on reversing these negative outcomes. No disclaimers will be tolerated.”

Municipal debt for bulk water and electricity supply now stands at R23 billion.

Mkhize says he will be meeting with municipalities which invested R1.6 billion with VBS Mutual Bank against the advice of the Treasury.

