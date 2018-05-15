North Korea proposes inter-Korea talks on 16 May - South Korea Ministry
The South Korean government was in talks to finalise details for the meeting, said a ministry official, who declined to be named due to internal policy.
SEOUL - North Korea has proposed holding high-level inter-Korea talks on 16 May, South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Tuesday.
North Korea has scheduled the dismantlement of its nuclear bomb test site for sometime between 23-25 May in order to uphold its pledge to discontinue nuclear tests, the country’s state media reported on Saturday a month ahead of the summit with the United States.
