No response from De Lille yet after criticism from DA's CT caucus
The Democratic Alliance's Cape Town caucus on Monday publicly spoke out against the veteran politician.
CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille has yet to respond to councillors who've slammed her leadership style.
The Democratic Alliance's Cape Town caucus on Monday publicly spoke out against the veteran politician.
WATCH: DA caucus in Cape Town criticise De Lille's leadership
Today the former mayor will learn if her legal challenge of her sacking is successful or not.
The DA’s Natasha Mazzone says: “As the DA said, we will abide by any instruction given to us by the court and we wait to receive instruction on how to continue with the matter.”
Eyewitness News has reached out to De Lille for comment but has so far been unsuccessful.
On Tuesday, De Lille will hear from the court whether she can carry on, for now, as a DA member and Cape Town's mayor.
The Western Cape High Court will deliver judgment in the urgent interim relief sought by De Lille on being reinstated to her former positions until another section of her application, on the legality of the DA's constitution, is dealt with.
Judge Patrick Gamble had reserved judgment last Friday, but ordered the IEC not to fill De Lille's vacancy just yet.
De Lille is challenging the DA's decision to implement its cessation clause against her to rescind her party membership.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
[WATCH] Councillor Xanthea Limberg reacts to De Lille’s SMS comments
-
Resign or face no-confidence motion, DA tells Makhura
-
DA councillors in CT slam De Lille’s leadership ahead of court ruling
-
[ANALYSIS] Mahumapelo attempts brutal fightback
-
DA: De Lille’s reaction to Limberg SMS is sexist, racist
-
Ramaphosa shelves NW meeting to deal with KZN political killings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.