No response from De Lille yet after criticism from DA's CT caucus

The Democratic Alliance's Cape Town caucus on Monday publicly spoke out against the veteran politician.

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille has yet to respond to councillors who've slammed her leadership style.

The Democratic Alliance's Cape Town caucus on Monday publicly spoke out against the veteran politician.

WATCH: DA caucus in Cape Town criticise De Lille's leadership

Today the former mayor will learn if her legal challenge of her sacking is successful or not.

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone says: “As the DA said, we will abide by any instruction given to us by the court and we wait to receive instruction on how to continue with the matter.”

Eyewitness News has reached out to De Lille for comment but has so far been unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, De Lille will hear from the court whether she can carry on, for now, as a DA member and Cape Town's mayor.

The Western Cape High Court will deliver judgment in the urgent interim relief sought by De Lille on being reinstated to her former positions until another section of her application, on the legality of the DA's constitution, is dealt with.

Judge Patrick Gamble had reserved judgment last Friday, but ordered the IEC not to fill De Lille's vacancy just yet.

De Lille is challenging the DA's decision to implement its cessation clause against her to rescind her party membership.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)