Nehawu expects complete shutdown of Mahikeng CBD in march over NW crisis

The union is demanding an end to the outsourcing of services by the provincial government and an investigation into corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Nehawu is gearing for a national day of action on Wednesday, where it will deliver renewed demands to the inter-ministerial committee in charge of running the North West government.

The union is demanding an end to the outsourcing of services by the provincial government and an investigation into corruption.

Workers have been on strike for over two months, leading to a shutdown of healthcare.

Nehawu says that its members from other provinces will join in Wednesday’s action in solidarity, adding that it expects a complete shutdown in the Mahikeng central business district.

The union's Khaya Xaba says: “We’re going to march to Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and hand over a memorandum to try and find a lasting solution to the current impasse.”

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead a high-level ministerial task team to get to the bottom of the problems plaguing the provincial government.

She has written to acting Premier Wendy Nelson to inform the provincial government of Cabinet's decision to place the province under administration.

By invoking Section 100 (1) (b) of the Constitution, national government will take charge of the running of all the provincial departments in the North West.

This means the inter-ministerial committee led by Dlamini Zuma will have to appoint administrators to run the province and set up a technical team to deal with the day-to-day running of the North West.

MECs and heads of departments will have to step aside while national government takes over.

The North West was gripped by violent protests, as residents called for Supra Mahumapelo's removal. They've accused him of corruption.

The North West Premier has been since been placed on leave by the ANC, pending the outcome of an investigation by the inter-ministerial task team.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)