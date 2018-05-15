Molefe: There are many good people in all SOEs

The former Prasa chairperson was appointed as Transnet's interim board chairperson by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet’s new interim board chairperson Popo Molefe says there are a number of people at state-owned enterprises who are committed to turning things around.

Gordhan removed all directors from the company with immediate effect, in a bid to deal with allegations of maladministration and corruption.

Molefe has expressed faith in some of his colleagues.

“I don’t want to create a state of panic within the organisation. I think there are many good people in all SOEs, who are committed to serving the country and making the companies all they can be.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)