Molefe: There are many good people in all SOEs
The former Prasa chairperson was appointed as Transnet's interim board chairperson by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Transnet’s new interim board chairperson Popo Molefe says there are a number of people at state-owned enterprises who are committed to turning things around.
Gordhan removed all directors from the company with immediate effect, in a bid to deal with allegations of maladministration and corruption.
Molefe has expressed faith in some of his colleagues.
“I don’t want to create a state of panic within the organisation. I think there are many good people in all SOEs, who are committed to serving the country and making the companies all they can be.”
LISTEN: Popo Molefe humbled by Transnet appointment
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
