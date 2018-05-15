Popular Topics
Molefe: There are many good people in all SOEs

The former Prasa chairperson was appointed as Transnet's interim board chairperson by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday.

Popo Molefe. Picture: www.popomolefefoundation.co.za
Popo Molefe. Picture: www.popomolefefoundation.co.za
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet’s new interim board chairperson Popo Molefe says there are a number of people at state-owned enterprises who are committed to turning things around.

The former Prasa chairperson was appointed by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday.

Gordhan removed all directors from the company with immediate effect, in a bid to deal with allegations of maladministration and corruption.

Molefe has expressed faith in some of his colleagues.

“I don’t want to create a state of panic within the organisation. I think there are many good people in all SOEs, who are committed to serving the country and making the companies all they can be.”

LISTEN: Popo Molefe humbled by Transnet appointment

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

