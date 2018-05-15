‘Minor safety concern’ prompts new VW Polo recall
VW says in the case of fast lane changes with 5 people on board, 2 seatbelt buckles can be pressed over one another on the rear seat bench, causing the lock of the outer left seat to pop open unintentionally.
JOHANNESBURG - Volkswagen South Africa has confirmed it will be recalling the 2018 Polo over what it calls “a minor safety concern”.
Volkswagen has developed a new technical solution to prevent this and will soon be contacting Polo owners to have a free fix at a dealer.
General manager of group communication at VW South Africa Matt Gennrich said: “All new Polos that have been produced… meaning over 8,000 customers in South Africa will be affected. We’ll be contacting all customers.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
