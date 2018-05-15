‘Minor safety concern’ prompts new VW Polo recall

VW says in the case of fast lane changes with 5 people on board, 2 seatbelt buckles can be pressed over one another on the rear seat bench, causing the lock of the outer left seat to pop open unintentionally.

JOHANNESBURG - Volkswagen South Africa has confirmed it will be recalling the 2018 Polo over what it calls “a minor safety concern”.

VW says in the case of fast lane changes with five people on board, two seatbelt buckles can be pressed over one another on the rear seat bench, causing the lock of the outer left seat to pop open unintentionally.

Volkswagen has developed a new technical solution to prevent this and will soon be contacting Polo owners to have a free fix at a dealer.

General manager of group communication at VW South Africa Matt Gennrich said: “All new Polos that have been produced… meaning over 8,000 customers in South Africa will be affected. We’ll be contacting all customers.”

