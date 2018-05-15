Maties, Tuks set up Varsity Hockey final showdown

The final takes place in Stellenbosch on 21 May.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Stellenbosch continued their unbeaten run in Varsity Hockey after overcoming North West University 2-0 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time.

NWU started the stronger of the two teams with Killian Ludick giving the men from the North West a surprise lead within the first three minutes of the game.

That early breakthrough was enough to carry NWU into half time with a 2-0 lead.

Maties came out the more determined side in the second stanza, with leading goal scorer in the competition Dayne Samboer netting his 9th and 10th goals, both coming from penalty corners.

NWU thought they had netted the winner 10 minutes from time, only for the decision to be overturned upon review by Maties.

Although the table toppers enjoyed the majority of possession, they could not find the winning, goal with the tightly contested game heading into penalties.

Maties were able to hold their nerve, running out 2-0 winners in the shoot out and secure a home final.

That final will be played against Tuks, who had an equally tense encounter against Wits in the second semifinal of the day.

Wits started the better of the two sides and took the lead in the 10th minute as Kingsley Botes netted a superb field goal which was followed up by Brandon James's goal from a short corner.

Tuks hit back soon after that early strike, with Mitchell Currie successfully converting a short corner which was followed by another goal from a penalty corner to Bradley Sherwood eight minutes later.

Sherwood was at it again as he levelled matters with 11 minutes left on the clock. Wits, however, regained the lead moments later as James sunk yet another goal.

James and Sherwood were having their own personal battle on the field as both players bagged their hat-tricks, the third goal from James looked to have secured the win for the men from Johannesburg.

Peobo Lembethe had other ideas as he smashed in a penalty corner in the final minute to bring the scores level at 6-6.

The Pretoria outfit took the momentum of that last minute equaliser into the penalty shootout, coming out 5-3 winners.

The final takes place in Stellenbosch on 21 May.