Mantashe to fast-track shale-gas exploration application
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says exploiting South Africa’s shale gas reserves could transform the country’s energy economy.
CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says applications for shale-gas exploration rights in the Karoo are to be fast-tracked.
Mantashe’s told Parliament that PetroSA has reported that some 205 trillion cubic feet of shale gas are believed to be “technically recoverable” by fracking in the southern Main Karoo basin.
Mantashe says exploiting South Africa’s shale gas reserves could transform the country’s energy economy.
“To that end, we intend to move with speed and to fast-track the finalisation of Exploration Rights applications so that South Africa can maximise its chances of reaping the benefits from shale gas exploration and exploitation.”
Mantashe says his department has received three shale-gas exploration rights applications, so far.
He says he will shortly publish a notice in terms of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act, to invite comment from those who may be quote “materially and adversely affected”.
Mantashe was delivering his maiden speech in Parliament in support of his department’s R1,9 billion budget.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Lindiwe Sisulu under pressure over Gaza carnage
-
Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro
-
Ramaphosa appoints Radebe as president of SA for 2 days
-
Barcelona to arrive in SA on Wednesday morning
-
Shut businesses or face attacks, locals instruct KZN foreign shop owners
-
Taxpayers won’t pay Tom Moyane’s legal bills - Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.