Man dies in fire at Shoprite warehouse

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

CAPE TOWN - A man has died in a fire at the Shoprite warehouse in Brackenfell.

The blaze broke out earlier on Tuesday.

The City's Fire and Rescue Services' Theo Layne: "The city's Fire and Rescue Services responded to Silmore Street in Brackenfell. The Shoprite warehouse, where we had a transformer room that was alight. As a result of the fire, one adult male sustained fatal burn wounds and one adult male sustained serious injuries."