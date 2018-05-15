Popular Topics
Makhura: People of Gauteng still have faith in my leadership

The DA had brought the motion against David Makhura in the Gauteng legislature, accusing him of failing to prevent the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Dirco.
FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Dirco.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says Tuesday’s failed motion against him by the Democratic Alliance (DA) has once again proved that the people of this province still have faith in his leadership.

The DA had brought the motion against Makhura in the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday afternoon, accusing him of failing to prevent the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Makhura has thanked African National Congress (ANC) supporters gathered at the Johannesburg City Hall and has extended his gratitude to all those who still believe in his leadership.

Makhura says his government deeply regrets the Life Esidimeni tragedy, adding he’s taken full responsibility.

The Gauteng premier has accused the DA of politicising the death of over 140 mentally ill patients.

Meanwhile, the DA has accused the ANC of having no moral compass and for shielding Makhura of his part in the death of innocent people.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

