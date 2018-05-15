[LISTEN] The benefits of intermittent fasting

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies chats to Dr Arien van der Merwe about the benefits of intermittent fasting.

CAPE TOWN – Intermittent fasting can help with weight loss, according to a doctor.

Despite conlficting opinions on diets, Dr Arien van der Merwe explains the latest diet craze and its benefits.

“If we look at intermittent fasting, it's a very healthy lifestyle habit. So you will lose weight, but that's a secondary benefit. The biggest benefit is that it's good for your physiology. It means for certain periods you are fasting. It’s not an ongoing fast. So by not eating food, you’re giving your physiology or digestive system a break.”

