[LISTEN] Popo Molefe ready to turn around troubled Transnet
Radio 702 | Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa speaks to Popo Molefe, the newly appointed interim board Transnet chairperson.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Transnet interim board chairperson Popo Molefe says they want to make sure there is good corporate governance at Transnet.
Molefe was appointed on Monday by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who said the previous board did not demonstrate an ability to deal with the alleged corruption and maladministration at the troubled parastatal.
Molefe says he believes his history and experience from his past political standing and SOE positions speak volumes for his ethical standing.
"I'd like to believe that my track record speaks volumes about my independence and commitment to high ethical standards and values."
Listen to the audio above for more.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
