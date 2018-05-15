Let it snow: EC ski resort delights in first snowfall

The resort, which is situated 2,721m above sea level, had its first natural snowfall on Saturday night and received more snow on Monday morning as freezing temperatures hit the Ben Macdui mountain.

According to the resort, when it snows in the area in May, the winter skiing season includes June, July and August, with regular snowfall throughout the season.

The eastern parts of South Africa is currently experiencing a cold snap, along with weat weather. The South African Weather Service predicted possible snow for Lesotho.