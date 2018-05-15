Popular Topics
Go

Let it snow: EC ski resort delights in first snowfall

Tiffendell ski resort had its first natural snowfall on Saturday night and received more snow on Monday morning as freezing temperatures hit the Ben Macdui mountain.

Snow blankets the ground at the Tiffendell Ski Resort in the Drakensberg in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Tiffendell Ski & Alpine Resort
Snow blankets the ground at the Tiffendell Ski Resort in the Drakensberg in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Tiffendell Ski & Alpine Resort
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Tiffendell Ski Resort in the Drakensberg is gushing with excitement after it received snowfall twice in the last three days.

The resort, which is situated 2,721m above sea level, had its first natural snowfall on Saturday night and received more snow on Monday morning as freezing temperatures hit the Ben Macdui mountain.

According to the resort, when it snows in the area in May, the winter skiing season includes June, July and August, with regular snowfall throughout the season.

Snow blankets the Tiffendell Ski Resort in the Drakensberg in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Tiffendell Ski & Alpine Resort

The eastern parts of South Africa is currently experiencing a cold snap, along with weat weather. The South African Weather Service predicted possible snow for Lesotho.

