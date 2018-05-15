Kenyan doctors angered by move to hire Cuban doctors
President Uhuru Kenyatta agreed the deal last year and the plan was accelerated after his state visit to Cuba in March.
NAIROBI - Kenya’s government is pushing ahead with a plan to hire 100 Cuban doctors despite opposition from a doctors’ union that says the money could be used to employ local physicians instead.
President Uhuru Kenyatta agreed the deal last year and the plan was accelerated after his state visit to Cuba in March.
But Ouma Oluga, secretary general of Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), told Reuters the decision is unethical because there are enough doctors locally.
“There are 2,000 Kenyan doctors that require employment and 170 specialists ... have not been deployed by the Ministry of health,” he said. “We do not understand why a government would be creating employment for another country and not their own.”
The dispute reflects an attempt by the government to resolve the problem of inadequate healthcare provision that many medical professionals say has been left to fester by successive administrations.
Kenya’s doctor-to-patient ratio is one to 16,000, according to official data, far below a recommendation of the UN World Health Organization of one to 1,000.
The government says doctors in far-flung hospitals lack specialized skills, forcing patients to pay to travel to the capital Nairobi or abroad for treatment.
Doctors say they are underpaid and lack equipment. In March, four members of staff at Kenya’s largest referral hospital were suspended for starting brain surgery on the wrong patient.
Last year the government granted doctors a pay rise promised in 2013 after a three-month strike. Oluga said KMPDU will not interfere with the government plan of importing doctors.
“If the Kenyan government wants to bring Cuban doctors, that’s up to them,” he said.
The doctors are expected to arrive in June and each county should get at least two. They will work in a country where medical provision is split between central government and 47 county governments.
Popular in Africa
-
Mnangagwa says Sinosteel to invest $1bn in Zimbabwe
-
Zimbabwe bans banks from processing payments for cryptocurrencies
-
WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak
-
WHO gets approval to use Ebola vaccine in DRC
-
Libya to return bodies of 20 Egyptian Christians beheaded in 2015
-
Beer crisis looms for Zimbabwe amid foreign currency shortages
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.