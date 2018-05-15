Kaizer Chiefs snub annual club awards

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs will not be having their annual club awards ceremony this year, which will be the first time in the club’s history.

Chiefs have gone three seasons without a domestic trophy and sacked head coach Steve Komphela in the aftermath of the crowd violence at the Moses Mabhida Stadium after they were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

The Glamour Boys finished the league season in third place and secured their place in the CAF Confederations Cup for next season.