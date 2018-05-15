Israelis, Palestinians brace for more violence after deadly clash
Huge demonstrations have been planned across the West Bank and the Israeli army is on high alert.
JERUSALEM - Israelis and Palestinians are bracing for more violence on Tuesday as tens of thousands of protesters are expected to mark ‘Nakba Day’.
The term, which means “catastrophe,” is used by Palestinians to describe their expulsion from their homes during the establishment of the State of Israel.
WATCH: Hamas 'responsible' for deaths in Gaza: WH
The Nakba brings to a close six-weeks of Palestinian demonstrations under the banner, the “Great March of Return”.
So far, at least 103 Palestinians have so far been killed in large-scale protests, mostly along the Israel-Gaza border.
Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, has threatened that the patience of armed factions will not last and warns they
could take action against Israel in the coming days.
Monday’s relocation of the US Embassy to Jerusalem has ignited anger across the Arab world.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says the new embassy is a “settlement outpost” and vehemently condemned the move, saying it won't bring peace.
But during a ceremony attended by some 800 guests, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the American president Donald Trump for making history.
In a recorded message, Trump said Israel was a sovereign state like any other and had the right for its capital to be recognised.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
