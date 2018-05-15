In memes: Tweeps celebrate 'Aunty Pat' staying put as CT mayor & DA member
Twitter's been having a field day at the expense of the DA after a court ruled Patricia de Lille can remain mayor and member of the party.
JOHANNESBURG - 'Still running this town, who dis?' That's how Talk Radio 702 presenter Gugu Mhlungu reckons Patricia de Lille will be answering her calls today after being permitted to remain in her post as Cape Town mayor.
Twitter has been having a field day at the expense of the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the Western Cape High Court ruled De Lille can remain the mayor and member of the party pending a hearing on 25 May.
The DA had rescinded De Lille’s party membership because she said she would “walk away from the DA” in a radio interview on Talk Radio 702 and CapeTalk, resulting in De Lille taking the party to court on 11 Friday May.
Some tweeps have even suggested "acting" mayor Ian Nielsen return the mayor's chain.
“Still running this town, who dis?” pic.twitter.com/1pYXmGct3A— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) May 15, 2018
Aunty Pat right now. #PatriciaDeLille pic.twitter.com/iL7F8Ss9qP— Mfana-boy Msibi (@Mfanaboy) May 15, 2018
This dude stole the chain and now it will be expropriated without compensation. Twitter etla go bolaya 🎃🎃🎃#BringBackTheChain #PatriciaDeLille pic.twitter.com/PAYGtjEVFH— Mduduzi Seakamela (@MduBeernong) May 15, 2018
I guess that Acting- Mayor can go act somewhere else then..😂 Maybe on 7 de Laan...😂🙈#PatriciaDeLille #Mayor pic.twitter.com/UXKhZEGQfN— The Eazy-Ed🌐 (@eazyed47) May 15, 2018
Ian Neilson's term as Mayor of Cape Town pic.twitter.com/GVo8nuECqt— Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) May 15, 2018
DA lost #MakhuraVote & lost the battle to oust #PatriciaDeLille as Cape Town Mayor.— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) May 15, 2018
Dumelang Bagaetsho is feeling the pain in silence. pic.twitter.com/RzN3hXzxXs
Banyise aunty Pat!!! ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾#DeLille #PatriciaDeLille pic.twitter.com/TjX9vQjAHU— Manzila (@siyandam) May 15, 2018
#countryduty#PatriciaDeLille #DeLille @Our_DA come collect your L pic.twitter.com/bp875Bo605— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) May 15, 2018
Mood at the DA HQs #PatriciaDeLille #DeLille pic.twitter.com/yWHgugCAot— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) May 15, 2018
#PatriciaDeLille Woooo! Shame!!!! pic.twitter.com/VtRvRgQwcs— Njabulo.Mathebula (@Njabulo_Mkholo) May 15, 2018
Black Excellence 👏✊👌— 👑uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) May 15, 2018
Adv Dali Mpofu 👏👏👏#PatriciaDeLille pic.twitter.com/PMNgY4FpQV
#PatriciadeLille is setting Blue house into flames. She must continue the good work into 2019. pic.twitter.com/bHLiNmbFSg— Limpopo 101 (@polotishian) May 15, 2018
