In memes: Tweeps celebrate 'Aunty Pat' staying put as CT mayor & DA member

Twitter's been having a field day at the expense of the DA after a court ruled Patricia de Lille can remain mayor and member of the party.

JOHANNESBURG - 'Still running this town, who dis?' That's how Talk Radio 702 presenter Gugu Mhlungu reckons Patricia de Lille will be answering her calls today after being permitted to remain in her post as Cape Town mayor.

Twitter has been having a field day at the expense of the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the Western Cape High Court ruled De Lille can remain the mayor and member of the party pending a hearing on 25 May.

The DA had rescinded De Lille’s party membership because she said she would “walk away from the DA” in a radio interview on Talk Radio 702 and CapeTalk, resulting in De Lille taking the party to court on 11 Friday May.

Some tweeps have even suggested "acting" mayor Ian Nielsen return the mayor's chain.

“Still running this town, who dis?” pic.twitter.com/1pYXmGct3A — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) May 15, 2018

This dude stole the chain and now it will be expropriated without compensation. Twitter etla go bolaya 🎃🎃🎃#BringBackTheChain #PatriciaDeLille pic.twitter.com/PAYGtjEVFH — Mduduzi Seakamela (@MduBeernong) May 15, 2018

I guess that Acting- Mayor can go act somewhere else then..😂 Maybe on 7 de Laan...😂🙈#PatriciaDeLille #Mayor pic.twitter.com/UXKhZEGQfN — The Eazy-Ed🌐 (@eazyed47) May 15, 2018

Ian Neilson's term as Mayor of Cape Town pic.twitter.com/GVo8nuECqt — Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) May 15, 2018

DA lost #MakhuraVote & lost the battle to oust #PatriciaDeLille as Cape Town Mayor.

Dumelang Bagaetsho is feeling the pain in silence. pic.twitter.com/RzN3hXzxXs — Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) May 15, 2018