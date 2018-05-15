Popular Topics
In memes: Tweeps celebrate 'Aunty Pat' staying put as CT mayor & DA member

Twitter's been having a field day at the expense of the DA after a court ruled Patricia de Lille can remain mayor and member of the party.

FILE: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille at the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela held by the EFF in Brandfort. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille at the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela held by the EFF in Brandfort. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
JOHANNESBURG - 'Still running this town, who dis?' That's how Talk Radio 702 presenter Gugu Mhlungu reckons Patricia de Lille will be answering her calls today after being permitted to remain in her post as Cape Town mayor.

Twitter has been having a field day at the expense of the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the Western Cape High Court ruled De Lille can remain the mayor and member of the party pending a hearing on 25 May.

The DA had rescinded De Lille’s party membership because she said she would “walk away from the DA” in a radio interview on Talk Radio 702 and CapeTalk, resulting in De Lille taking the party to court on 11 Friday May.

Some tweeps have even suggested "acting" mayor Ian Nielsen return the mayor's chain.

