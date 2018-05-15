Human trafficking case against Timothy Omotoso, 3 others to resume
The Durban-based pastor was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport more than a year ago on charges of trafficking multiple girls and women.
CAPE TOWN – A human trafficking case against televangelist Timothy Omotoso and three others resumes in the Port Elizabeth magistrates court on Tuesday.
The 59-year-old faces multiple charges related to the contravention of the Sexual Offences Act.
Omotoso has been behind bars for more than a year, as he and his co-accused await trial proceedings to get underway later this year.
The three women are currently out on bail.
They're accused of recruiting women for sexual exploitation, allegedly by Omotoso.
The State is expected to inform the court on Tuesday whether it has finalised the charges and centralised the case against the four accused.
Omotoso's defence counsel has also been unsuccessful in trying to have the court's decision to deny him bail overturned.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
