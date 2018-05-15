First night behind bars for Lamoer & former police officers
Arno Lamoer was last week slapped with a six-year prison sentence, Darius van der Ross is facing two years, and Colin Govender has a four-year term.
CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer and two ex-officers convicted of corruption have spent their first night behind bars.
Lamoer was last week slapped with a six-year prison sentence, Darius van der Ross is facing two years, and Colin Govender has a four-year term. The trio on Monday abandoned their bid to appeal their punishment. Instead, they handed themselves over to prison officials in Malmesbury.
Co-accused Saleem Dawjee is to push ahead with his appeal.
Dawjee is fighting his effective six-year sentence to the bitter end and is now turning to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila says: “They’ve indicated they’ll petition the Supreme Court in Bloemfontein. They need to provide the papers by Friday. As the State, we’ll oppose that in the court.”
Dawjee's bail has been extended pending the application.
The businessman will also have to handover R50,000 within 30 days after a confiscation order was granted.
The Asset Forfeiture Unit will also recover more than R67,000 from Lamoer, about R24,500 from Govender and around R3,300 from Van der Ross.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
