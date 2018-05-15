Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy - UK lawmakers

The parliamentary committee says it will once again ask for the missing details on data privacy and fake news.

LONDON - Facebook has failed to fully answer 39 questions from British lawmakers examining data privacy and fake news, a parliamentary committee said on Tuesday, adding that it would ask the social media giant once again for the missing details.

The committee had put additional questions to Facebook after it said that the firm’s chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer had not addressed all its concerns during a parliamentary hearing last month.

Facebook UK’s head of public policy, Rebecca Stimson, gave 39 answers to the extra questions in a letter published by the committee. However, its head said that they lacked the detail they were looking for.

“It is disappointing that a company with the resources of Facebook chooses not to provide a sufficient level of detail and transparency on various points,” Damian Collins, chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said in a statement.