EU leaders to discuss Iran economic options on Wednesday - official

Last week, the US pulled out of the 2015 landmark deal agreed between Iran and world powers.

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will discuss on Wednesday shielding European companies doing business with Iran from US sanctions, a senior official said as the bloc is in damage control mode following Washington’s withdrawal from a nuclear deal with Tehran.

The senior EU official said the heads of bloc’s executive European Commission and the foreign service, Jean-Claude Juncker and Federica Mogherini, will brief all 28 EU leaders on options available when they meet over dinner in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, on Wednesday evening.