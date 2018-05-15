Eskom: Suzanne Daniels' disciplinary hearing may continue for a few days
Eskom says that it is still unclear how long a disciplinary process against its legal head Suzanne Daniels will go on for, as it's depends on the independent chairperson.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that it is still unclear how long a disciplinary process against its legal head Suzanne Daniels will go on for, as it's depends on the independent chairperson.
The hearing began on Monday and will allow Daniels to answer to charges against her.
It is understood that the R1.6 billion McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian scandal is at the heart of the case against Daniels, even though an internal report submitted last year outlined how Eskom ignored advice and went ahead with the contract.
Daniels went to the CCMA after being suspended last year and Eskom was ordered to reinstate her.
Fresh charges were then brought against her this year.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the hearing may continue for a few days.
"If she is able to convince the panel, then she will be reinstated. This will be dependent on the chairperson of the hearing as to whether they are able to go through what they needed to do."
Popular in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.