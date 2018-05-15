Eskom: Suzanne Daniels' disciplinary hearing may continue for a few days

Eskom says that it is still unclear how long a disciplinary process against its legal head Suzanne Daniels will go on for, as it's depends on the independent chairperson.

The hearing began on Monday and will allow Daniels to answer to charges against her.

It is understood that the R1.6 billion McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian scandal is at the heart of the case against Daniels, even though an internal report submitted last year outlined how Eskom ignored advice and went ahead with the contract.

Daniels went to the CCMA after being suspended last year and Eskom was ordered to reinstate her.

Fresh charges were then brought against her this year.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the hearing may continue for a few days.

"If she is able to convince the panel, then she will be reinstated. This will be dependent on the chairperson of the hearing as to whether they are able to go through what they needed to do."