Donald Glover felt intimidated working with Beyoncé

LONDON - Donald Glover found it intimidating working with Beyoncé on The Lion King.

The 34-year-old actor is appearing alongside the Single Ladies hitmaker in the new movie - as Simba and Nala respectively - but he admits it was nerve-wracking recording alongside her.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "We started recording some stuff and it's, you know, it's a little intimidating. At least from my point of view. Just hearing her do it, it's been like, 'Man, this is a really special thing.'"

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Beyoncé is set to re-record some of the hit songs from the live-action remake of the Disney animated classic.

However, Sir Elton John - who provided the songs to the 1994 animation including Circle of Life and Can You Feel The Love Tonight - has agreed to a deal reportedly worth $13 million to rework his hit compositions.

The source shared: "Elton is working with Disney on this new 'Lion King' project. They have reached an agreement to present some reworked versions of the classic hits and perhaps some new work.

"The songs will be thread into the storyline. It is unthinkable when you have Beyoncé involved not to have her sing some of those iconic hits - and that means huge sales to a new generation."

Jon Favreau will direct the movie and previously admitted he feels lucky to be entrusted with such a film.

He said: "What I'm trying to do is honour what was there ... There are certain expectations people have. 'The Jungle Book' was 50 years ago; 'Lion King' was 20, and people grew up with it in an age of video where they're watching it over and over again. So, I have to really examine all of those plot points. Also, the myths are very strong in that, so you're hitting something even deeper than the movie sometimes."