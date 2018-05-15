Denel investigating Ntshepe’s role in R1m bursary for Mahumapelo’s son
The Denel board appointed a special investigator after it emerged that Zwelakhe Ntshepe was implicated in the awarding of the R1 million pilot training bursary.
JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of Tuesday’s resignation of Denel CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe, the state defence company has confirmed it’s investigating his role in the awarding of a bursary to North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s son.
The Denel board appointed a special investigator after it emerged that Ntshepe was implicated in the awarding of the R1 million pilot training bursary.
The parastatal announced on Tuesday that he’s stepped down from office with immediate effect, just six months into the job.
Denel spokesperson Vuyelwa Qinga says Ntshepe was made to answer questions about his role in the debacle.
“I can confirm that the board of Denel has instituted an investigation into the issues with regards to the pilot bursary for the son of the North West premier. An investigation is underway by independent investigators.”
