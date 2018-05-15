‘Death of man accused of sexual abuse a disappointment to alleged victims’

Police were investigating the soccer coach for allegedly molesting the children and raping one of the 29 boys at the academy.

JOHANNESBURG - The Teddy Bear Foundation says the death of a man accused of sexually abusing a group of Soweto pupils is a huge disappointment to the alleged victims.

The boys had travelled to Gauteng from other parts of the country under the pretence that they would receive coaching to become soccer stars.

Authorities have confirmed the 34-year-old died while under police guard in hospital on Tuesday morning where he was receiving treatment for a suicide attempt.

Clinical director at the teddy bear clinic Shaheda Omar who is working with the alleged victims says many questions remain unanswered.

“It’s almost as if the blame has been shifted onto the young boys. The alleged perpetrator has been let off the hook, so certainly these boys are going to feel increased trauma as a result.”

