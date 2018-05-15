De Jager, Gqoboka out of Bok running for June internationals

Blue Bulls duo Lood de Jager and Lizo Gqoboka have been sidelined with respective long-term injuries and will be out of Springbok contention for the June international series against England at home.

De Jager sustained a chest injury, while Gqoboka damaged a tendon in his toe in the 39-33 victory over the Sharks at Loftus on Saturday. Both are due to be sidelined for up to four months, effectively ruling them out of the Springboks series against England starting in June.

The Boks start their international season with a clash against the Welsh in the USA at the end of May, before beginning their three-match series against England at Emirates Airline Park on 9 May.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is expected to name his first Bok squad on 26 May.