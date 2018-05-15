Popular Topics
DA's no-confidence motion against Makhura fails

The opposition has accused Gauteng Premier David Makhura of failing to adequately deal with the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s motion of no confidence against Gauteng Premier David Makhura has failed. The party tabled the motion in the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday afternoon.

Makhura has been accused of failing to adequately deal with the Life Esidimeni tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of 144 mentally ill patients after they were moved to ill-equipped NGOs.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng is celebrating on Tuesday afternoon after Makhura survived yet another motion of no confidence against him related to the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Speaker of the legislature Ntombi Mekgwe announced the results.

“Thirty-eight said no, meaning the House rejects the motion as presented.”

Meanwhile, ANC supporters have gathered at the Johannesburg City Hall where Makhura and other senior officials are addressing them.

Makhura says the failed motion against him has once again proved that the people of Gauteng have faith in his leadership.

LIFE ESIDIMENI TRAGEDY

Earlier, the DA accused the Gauteng government of murdering more people in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, than those killed in the Sharpeville and Marikana massacre combined.

The DA’s John Moodey said Makhura should do the honourable thing and step down as the deaths happened under his leadership.

“The only way to salvage his legacy as premier is by doing the honourable thing by resigning from office. If not, then he must be removed from office by the members of this caucus house.”

At the same time, the African National Congress’ Gwen Ramokgopa has accused the DA of using the Life Esidimeni tragedy to score cheap political points.

“The premier subject himself to an open, transparent public process, under oath, on all the issues that have been raised by the DA.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

