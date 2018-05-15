DA's no-confidence motion against Makhura fails
The opposition has accused Gauteng Premier David Makhura of failing to adequately deal with the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s motion of no confidence against Gauteng Premier David Makhura has failed. The party tabled the motion in the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday afternoon.
Makhura has been accused of failing to adequately deal with the Life Esidimeni tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of 144 mentally ill patients after they were moved to ill-equipped NGOs.
The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng is celebrating on Tuesday afternoon after Makhura survived yet another motion of no confidence against him related to the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
Speaker of the legislature Ntombi Mekgwe announced the results.
“Thirty-eight said no, meaning the House rejects the motion as presented.”
Meanwhile, ANC supporters have gathered at the Johannesburg City Hall where Makhura and other senior officials are addressing them.
Makhura says the failed motion against him has once again proved that the people of Gauteng have faith in his leadership.
LIFE ESIDIMENI TRAGEDY
Earlier, the DA accused the Gauteng government of murdering more people in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, than those killed in the Sharpeville and Marikana massacre combined.
The DA’s John Moodey said Makhura should do the honourable thing and step down as the deaths happened under his leadership.
“The only way to salvage his legacy as premier is by doing the honourable thing by resigning from office. If not, then he must be removed from office by the members of this caucus house.”
At the same time, the African National Congress’ Gwen Ramokgopa has accused the DA of using the Life Esidimeni tragedy to score cheap political points.
“The premier subject himself to an open, transparent public process, under oath, on all the issues that have been raised by the DA.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Patricia de Lille to remain CT mayor, DA member for now
-
[WATCH] Councillor Xanthea Limberg reacts to De Lille’s SMS comments
-
Gordhan steps up to the plate at Public Enterprises
-
In memes: Tweeps celebrate 'Aunty Pat' staying put as CT mayor & DA member
-
[ANALYSIS] Mahumapelo attempts brutal fightback
-
Resign or face no-confidence motion, DA tells Makhura
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.