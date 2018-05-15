Popular Topics
DA councillors in CT slam De Lille’s leadership ahead of court ruling

Patricia De Lille didn't manage to survive a second no-confidence motion in the city council, leading to her sacking.

DA members in the Cape Town city council held a press briefing to explain why they have no confidence in former mayor Patricia de Lille. The majority of the group feel the leader did not lead by example. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Monique Mortlock 2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Most Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors in the City of Cape Town have criticised former mayor Patricia de Lille’s leadership.

The party's city caucus on Monday for the first time publicly ventilated its criticism of Cape Town's former first citizen, explaining why it has lost confidence in her.

Former mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg said: “One of the things the mayor failed to support or assist the administration with was in respect to the enforcement of water restrictions. She prohibited the Safety and Security Department from undertaking enforcement of the water restrictions."

De Lille didn't manage to survive a second no-confidence motion in the city council, leading to her sacking.

On Tuesday, De Lille will hear from the court whether she can carry on, for now, as a DA member and Cape Town's mayor.

The Western Cape High Court will deliver judgment in the urgent interim relief sought by De Lille on being reinstated to her former positions until another section of her application, on the legality of the DA's constitution, is dealt with.

Judge Patrick Gamble had reserved judgment last Friday, but ordered the IEC not to fill De Lille's vacancy just yet.

De Lille is challenging the DA's decision to implement its cessation clause against her to rescind her party membership.

It's not only De Lille who'll be focused on the outcome. Acting mayor Ian Neilson has also postponed the announcement of his interim mayoral committee for Tuesday.

Neilson says he'll make the announcement after the judgment is delivered.

WATCH: DA caucus in Cape Town criticise De Lille's leadership

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

