CT boy (13) arrested for illegal firearm possession

The youth was nabbed on Monday night after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert.

CAPE TOWN - Metro Police officials have arrested a 13-year-old boy in Hanover Park after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm.

The youth was nabbed on Monday night after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert shortly before 8pm.

He was found hiding in a yard between two rubbish bins.

Metro Police spokesperson Zelda Martin said: “Police conducted a search and found two pistols and magazine on the suspect. Officers established that the boy lives with his grandmother, and accompanied both to the police station, where the SA Police Service advised that he be detained until a probation officer is assigned to the case.”

