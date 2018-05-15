Cosatu, Fedusa reject ‘ridiculous’ water tariff proposal for Cape Town
On Monday, the city announced that it has reduced the proposed water tariff increases in its draft budget.
CAPE TOWN – Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) have slammed the City of Cape Town’s reduction in the water tariff, saying it’s still too much for Capetonians.
This was from 26.96% to 19.9% following public input, review and discussions. The city says it’s received 40,000 comments.
Cosatu says they welcome the reduced percentage as it does help with the huge cost of water residents are facing in the city. But it adds the 19.9% is still too much for Capetonians.
Cosatu's Tony Ehrenreich says: “This is still unacceptable. A 19% increase is way beyond inflation and way beyond anything people should be subjected to. Cosatu demands the water increase be increased by the inflation rate which is about 4,5% at the moment.”
Fedusa deputy general secretary Riefdah Ajam adds this brings very little relief to the working class, poor and pensioners.
“Fedusa still remain vehemently opposed to the proposed reduced tariffs. It’s ridiculous by nature and astronomical.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
