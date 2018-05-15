Corruption Watch: Fast track criminal probes into state capture at SOEs
A judicial commission of inquiry has been appointed to probe state capture at state entities and the Special Investigating Unit has been ordered to probe maladministration at Eskom and Transnet.
CAPE TOWN - Corruption Watch wants criminal investigations into state capture at SOEs fast tracked.
The group is concerned that inquiries into maladministration at state-owned companies could be used as a reason to delay criminal investigations.
A judicial commission of inquiry has been appointed to probe state capture at state entities and the Special Investigating Unit has been ordered to probe maladministration at Eskom and Transnet.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will be delivering his department’s budget in Parliament on Tuesday, where he is expected to outline key measures being taken to root out corruption that has gripped major state entities, in particular Eskom.
Government sees state-owned companies as crucial to creating jobs and driving economic growth.
But in reality, they are a major drain on state coffers.
Corruption Watch says that while inquiries into maladministration at SOEs could be fruitful, there are clear cases of criminality at Eskom, Transnet and Denel.
Executive director David Lewis says these should be acted on immediately.
"In particular, the Gupta emails and other revelations have produced enough prima facie evidence to justify several criminal investigations and that should proceed no matter how the Zondo commission or the SIU inquiry unfolds."
Lewis says that the key to rooting out corruption, will be to improve governance at SOEs.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa appoints Radebe as president of SA for 2 days
-
Sisulu: Israel's use of lethal force in Gaza unacceptable
-
Zuma set to file papers to avoid prosecution on fraud, corruption charges
-
[WATCH] Councillor Xanthea Limberg reacts to De Lille’s SMS comments
-
Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro
-
SAJBD: SA's double standards on Israel are outrageous
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.