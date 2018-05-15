Congo bars tourists from national park after kidnapping
Gunmen ambushed two British nationals and their driver in Congo’s volatile eastern borderlands last Friday and released them three days later.
ABIDJAN - Rangers said on Tuesday they had stopped tourists entering Democratic Republic of Congo’s Virunga National Park during investigations into the kidnapping of two Britons there last week.
Gunmen ambushed Robert Jesty, Bethan Davies and their driver in Congo’s volatile eastern borderlands on Friday and released them three days later.
Park ranger Rachel Makissa Baraka, 25, was killed trying to defend them.
“The suspension of tourism is being undertaken as an additional precautionary measure whilst an investigation is undertaken surrounding the recent events,” the park said in a statement.
It said the suspension would remain in place until 4 June.
Eastern Congo has seen successive waves of violence over the past quarter century and was at the epicentre of two wars between 1996 and 2003 that killed millions, mainly through hunger and disease.
Rebel groups and militias still control large swathes of the territory. More than 175 rangers have died protecting the park, which is in the rugged mountains and volcanic plains adjacent to Rwanda and Uganda.
Since tourism was relaunched in 2014, Virunga National Park - Africa’s oldest national park - has received more than 17,000 visitors, keen to see its rare mountain gorillas or climb the active Nyiragongo volcano.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe public workers reject higher salary offer
-
Mnangagwa says Sinosteel to invest $1bn in Zimbabwe
-
Kenyan doctors angered by move to hire Cuban doctors
-
Libya to return bodies of 20 Egyptian Christians beheaded in 2015
-
Trevor Noah launches foundation in Johannesburg
-
Mnangagwa raises war veterans pensions ahead of election
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.