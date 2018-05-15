City of Cape Town decreases proposed water tariff hikes

The City of Cape Town received around 40,000 comments from citizens on the proposed water tariff increases.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has reduced the steep water tariff increases proposed in its draft budget.

The overall increase was 26.96%.

Following major public disatisfaction, this has now been reduced to 19.9% and tariff increases will be much lower.

Acting mayor Ian Neilson says since the tabling of the draft budget in March, it has decided to make some adjustments.

"After careful consideration of the comments on the proposed increases, as well as various portfolio committee meetings, workshops and discussions, the reduced revenue requirement has resulted in substantial changes to the proposed Water and Sanitation tariff increases."

Households who use less then 6 kilolitres per month will now face a 10.10% increase, down from 55.16%.

Water tariffs for those who use between 6 and 10.5 kilolitres will not increase under the new proposals, compared the 6.26% in the first draft.