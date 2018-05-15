City of Cape Town decreases proposed water tariff hikes
The City of Cape Town received around 40,000 comments from citizens on the proposed water tariff increases.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has reduced the steep water tariff increases proposed in its draft budget.
The overall increase was 26.96%.
Following major public disatisfaction, this has now been reduced to 19.9% and tariff increases will be much lower.
The City of Cape Town received around 40,000 comments from citizens on the proposed water tariff increases.
Acting mayor Ian Neilson says since the tabling of the draft budget in March, it has decided to make some adjustments.
"After careful consideration of the comments on the proposed increases, as well as various portfolio committee meetings, workshops and discussions, the reduced revenue requirement has resulted in substantial changes to the proposed Water and Sanitation tariff increases."
Households who use less then 6 kilolitres per month will now face a 10.10% increase, down from 55.16%.
Water tariffs for those who use between 6 and 10.5 kilolitres will not increase under the new proposals, compared the 6.26% in the first draft.
Popular in Local
-
SAJBD: SA's double standards on Israel are outrageous
-
[WATCH] Councillor Xanthea Limberg reacts to De Lille’s SMS comments
-
SA withdraws Israel ambassador after Gaza deadly attack
-
First night behind bars for Lamoer & former police officers
-
Barcelona to arrive in SA on Wednesday morning
-
Bus strike: Unions, bosses seal wage deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.