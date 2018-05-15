Call for tighter visa requirements for Israeli citizens after Gaza attack
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has condemned Monday’s carnage in the Gaza Strip as ‘an act of provocation and a violation of international law’.
JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says he will raise, in Cabinet, the possibility of tighter visa requirements for Israeli citizens and the question of South Africans with dual citizenship who “fight in wars that South Africa regards as unjust”.
Gigaba was speaking after meeting with activists from the lobby group, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against Israel in South Africa on Tuesday afternoon.
“We will consider the issues that have been raised in relation to a possible review, either all together or to some limited extent, of visa requirements in relation to a state of Israel as well as issues of people holding dual citizenship who fight in wars that South Africa regards as unjust.”
Gigaba has condemned Monday’s carnage in the Gaza Strip as “an act of provocation and a violation of international law”.
“The act of withdrawing South Africa’s ambassador was an extremely strong statement that will send the right message. But what else can we, as the government, do is something we need to consider.”
Gigaba says South Africa’s agreement with Israel on visa requirements was signed under apartheid and reaffirmed after the democratic government came into power.
He says Israeli state officials do not need visas to enter South Africa.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
