Bus drivers expected back on duty after wage deal sealed

The strike, which lasted 27 days, saw commuters fork out more for alternative transportation.

CAPE TOWN - Buses will finally be back on the roads from Tuesday morning.

More than 300,000 bus commuters in the city will breathe a sigh of relief after trade unions and employers struck a deal, bringing an end to the almost month-long bus driver strike.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Satawu) says that workers have agreed to a 9% wage increase in the first year and 8% in the second.

Spokesperson Zanela Sabela says: “Workers have accepted the offer on the table. The issue of the back pay has been sorted out, therefore the strike is over.”

Employers have agreed to back pay from 1 April.

Satawu says that workers will be back at their posts by Wednesday for the latest.

Golden Arrow says some workers may return be able to return on Wednesday, but the service warns that operations may be limited.

The City of Cape Town says MyCiTi buses will also be back but adds there may be some delays.

