‘Apartheid Israel can be defeated’

Protesters say the US’s decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is regrettable.

Several organisations are demonstrating outside the US Consulate in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN.
Several organisations are demonstrating outside the US Consulate in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Several organisations are picketing outside the US Consulate in Sandton under the banner: Free Palestine.

They include the South African Communist Party (SACP), Palestine Solidarity Campaign and union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

About 60 Palestinians, including children, have been killed while protesting on the border with Israel.

Protesters say the US’s decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is regrettable.

Some placards read: "Free Palestine", "Stop the murder of innocents" and "Apartheid Israel can be defeated".

The Numsa's Jerry Morulane says in the interest of peace, the US should not move its capital to Jerusalem.

“Their support to the apartheid Israel is not assisting anyone and is making the apartheid Israel remain resistant.”

The demonstrators have handed over a memorandum to the US Consulate.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

