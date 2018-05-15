‘Apartheid Israel can be defeated’
Protesters say the US’s decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is regrettable.
JOHANNESBURG - Several organisations are picketing outside the US Consulate in Sandton under the banner: Free Palestine.
They include the South African Communist Party (SACP), Palestine Solidarity Campaign and union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).
About 60 Palestinians, including children, have been killed while protesting on the border with Israel.
#FreePalestine Those gathered here at the US consulate say the United States’ timing of moving its embassy to Israel is regrettable- saying that move has now created an environment prone to cold blooded killings. PP pic.twitter.com/Yw4EpPA9yF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 15, 2018
Protesters say the US’s decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is regrettable.
Some placards read: "Free Palestine", "Stop the murder of innocents" and "Apartheid Israel can be defeated".
The Numsa's Jerry Morulane says in the interest of peace, the US should not move its capital to Jerusalem.
“Their support to the apartheid Israel is not assisting anyone and is making the apartheid Israel remain resistant.”
The demonstrators have handed over a memorandum to the US Consulate.
#FreePalestine members of Numsa, SACP, BDS, PSC and some members of the public, have converged at the US Consulate in Sandton. PP pic.twitter.com/4aga3wxIMv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 15, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Patricia de Lille to remain CT mayor, DA member for now
-
Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro
-
3 arrested following armed robbery at Cresta mall
-
Ramaphosa appoints Radebe as president of SA for 2 days
-
Denel investigating Ntshepe’s role in R1m bursary for Mahumapelo’s son
-
SA Weather Service: Cold temperatures expected to persist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.