Protesters say the US’s decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is regrettable.

JOHANNESBURG - Several organisations are picketing outside the US Consulate in Sandton under the banner: Free Palestine.

They include the South African Communist Party (SACP), Palestine Solidarity Campaign and union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

About 60 Palestinians, including children, have been killed while protesting on the border with Israel.

#FreePalestine Those gathered here at the US consulate say the United States’ timing of moving its embassy to Israel is regrettable- saying that move has now created an environment prone to cold blooded killings. PP pic.twitter.com/Yw4EpPA9yF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 15, 2018

Some placards read: "Free Palestine", "Stop the murder of innocents" and "Apartheid Israel can be defeated".

The Numsa's Jerry Morulane says in the interest of peace, the US should not move its capital to Jerusalem.

“Their support to the apartheid Israel is not assisting anyone and is making the apartheid Israel remain resistant.”

The demonstrators have handed over a memorandum to the US Consulate.

#FreePalestine members of Numsa, SACP, BDS, PSC and some members of the public, have converged at the US Consulate in Sandton. PP pic.twitter.com/4aga3wxIMv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 15, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)