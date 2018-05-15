‘ANC, EFF stance on land issue an attack on white population’
Political Commentator Moeletsi Mbeki says the ANC is trying to bring back voters who are abandoning the ruling party by attacking the white population.
JOHANNESBURG - Political Commentator Moeletsi Mbeki says the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) stance on land expropriation without compensation is a mere attack on the white population.
Mbeki says the conversation on land is about attracting voters, especially ahead of the general elections next year.
Speaking at the “Nation in Conversation” panel discussion in Bothaville, Mbeki said the ANC is trying to bring back voters who are abandoning the ruling party by attacking the white population.
He adds that they’re using the land debate as a camouflage to attack the white population.
“The ANC thinks that by using the white population as a scapegoat, it will pursue the black voters who’ve abandoned it in droves to come back and vote for it. It’s not going to work.”
Edited by Zamangwane Shange
