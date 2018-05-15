Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro
Ajax Cape Town has been found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro and they now forfeit the matches against Platinum Stars, Polokwane City and SuperSport United.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) has found Ajax Cape Town guilty for fielding striker Tendai Ndoro illegally against Platinum Stars, Polokwane City & SuperSport United.
They lose all three matches 3-0 and have been fined R50,000 for each offence.
Ndoro has represented three clubs this season, including Orlando Pirates, Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly and Ajax Cape Town, which is against football governing body FIFA’s rules.
The judgement means that Ajax have now been docked nine points and finish the season on 22 points and are automatically relegated from the Absa Premiership.
Platinum Stars now get a reprieve and have moved up to 15th on the log, where they will have the opportunity to contest in the promotion/relegation playoffs with Jomo Cosmos and Black Leopards, which start on Wednesday.
Ajax are also fined R50,000 for five matches that they have fielded Ndoro in. Ndoro was fielded in games against Platinum Stars, Polokwane City, SuperSport United, Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates.
