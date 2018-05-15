3 arrested following armed robbery at Cresta mall
Totalsports employees were opening the shop on Tuesday morning when they were approached by five robbers who took cellphones and other items.
JOHANNESBURG - Three suspects have been arrested at the Cresta Shopping Centre following an armed robbery at a sports store.
Totalsports employees were opening the shop on Tuesday morning when they were approached by five robbers who took cellphones and other items. One suspect was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital.
The police’s Mavela Masondo said: “During their attempt to escape, they were approached by police officers and a shoot-out ensued. One suspect was shot and wounded, and the other two were arrested on the spot.”
An unlicensed firearm was recovered at the scene.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Patricia de Lille to remain CT mayor, DA member for now
-
Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro
-
Ramaphosa appoints Radebe as president of SA for 2 days
-
Denel investigating Ntshepe’s role in R1m bursary for Mahumapelo’s son
-
SA Weather Service: Cold temperatures expected to persist
-
[WATCH] Councillor Xanthea Limberg reacts to De Lille’s SMS comments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.