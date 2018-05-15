Popular Topics
Go

3 arrested following armed robbery at Cresta mall

Totalsports employees were opening the shop on Tuesday morning when they were approached by five robbers who took cellphones and other items.

FILE: A general view of the Cresta Shopping Centre. Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: A general view of the Cresta Shopping Centre. Picture: Facebook.com.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three suspects have been arrested at the Cresta Shopping Centre following an armed robbery at a sports store.

Totalsports employees were opening the shop on Tuesday morning when they were approached by five robbers who took cellphones and other items. One suspect was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital.

The police’s Mavela Masondo said: “During their attempt to escape, they were approached by police officers and a shoot-out ensued. One suspect was shot and wounded, and the other two were arrested on the spot.”

An unlicensed firearm was recovered at the scene.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

